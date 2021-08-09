The biggest lineup in the history of the Owensboro Air Show is ready to roar into town. The Owensboro Air Show is this weekend and promises three days full of speed, precision and aerobatics.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of events planned for August 13th through the 15th.

The Owensboro Air Show officially gets underway Friday evening at the Owensboro Regional Airport. That "up close" event gets underway at 4pm and will feature your chance to walk alongside some of the most impressive aircraft on the planet- like Army Blackhawk helicopters, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, the USCG HC-144 Ocean Sentry and jets from each of the military teams who are featured in this year's Owensboro Air Show. That includes the Blue Angels team, which is set for a meet & greet opportunity and a static jet display from 5:30pm to 6pm.

In addition to fun meet & greet and photo opportunities, there will be aerial performances Friday evening as well. Plus, the F-16 Viper Demo team will be there as will the big Fat Albert C-130.

The evening will conclude with a big fireworks display.

Then, of course, Saturday and Sunday, all those teams will take the sky over downtown Owensboro for what will be the biggest, most impressive air show in the history of our town.

This year's Owensboro Air Show is set to begin at 12:30pm Saturday and Sunday, August 14th and 15th.

By the way, the Blue Angels are set to fly into Owensboro Thursday morning and we'll be at the airport covering that event here at WBKR. Of course, shortly after they fly into town, the Blue Angels and other participating teams will be having Air Show practice. Those practices will force the temporary closure of the Blue Bridge downtown. Here's that schedule for reference.

Here's a complete look at the all the performers and teams headed to town for this year's show.

The Blue Angels

F-22 Raptor Demo Team

F-16 Viper Demo Team

SOCOM Para-Commandos

Kevin Coleman- Extra 300

Lucas Oil Air Shows- Michael Wiskus

Southern Utah University Acrobatics- Chuck Aaron Academy

C-17 Globemaster

Larry Labriola and the L-39

Curtis Jenny- Friends of Jenny

Redline Air Shows

T-38 Talon

B-25 Mitchell Bomber

Army Aviation Heritage Foundation

While the Owensboro Air Show Saturday and Sunday is FREE, there is a nominal charge for "Community Heroes Night" this Friday. Admission is just $5 per person. Kids 10 and under get in for free.

By the way, if you plan to attend the event at the Owensboro Regional Airport, here's a PRO TIP! Traffic can be a bear, so make sure you plan accordingly.

And don't forget, one of the annual highlights of the Owensboro Air Show actually takes place on the ground. The annual Owensboro Air Show Bridge Run 5K/10K is set for Saturday morning, the 14th. The 10K gets underway at 7:15am and the 5K begins at 7:30am.

The races precede Bridge Day, which is the community's chance to "walk and stroll the iconic Blue Bridge." The walk is open from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

Then, for the first time ever, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will host an Owensboro Air Show after party. Downtown ROMP: Air Show After Party will take place Saturday, August 14th immediately following the Air Show. For tickets and additional information, CLICK HERE!

