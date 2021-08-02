The Owensboro Air Show is coming up next week and that means you can expect temporary closures on the Blue Bridge downtown. The Owensboro Air Show just released the schedule of those closures.

This year's Owensboro Air Show promises to be the biggest in history. Of course, the event is going to be headlined by the Blue Angels.

In fact, here's a complete look at the all the performers and teams headed to town for this year's show. It's going to be epic. Incredible!

The Blue Angels

F-22 Raptor Demo Team

F-16 Viper Demo Team

SOCOM Para-Commandos

Kevin Coleman- Extra 300

Lucas Oil Air Shows- Michael Wiskus

Southern Utah University Acrobatics- Chuck Aaron Academy

C-17 Globemaster

Larry Labriola and the L-39

Curtis Jenny- Friends of Jenny

Redline Air Shows

T-38 Talon

B-25 Mitchell Bomber

Army Aviation Heritage Foundation

The Owensboro Air Show officially kicks off on Friday, August 13th at 4pm at the Owensboro Regional Airport. "Community Heroes Night" features your chance to get up close and personal with a variety of aircraft in the show. Admission is just $5 per person. Kids 10 and under get in for free.

The Owensboro Air Show hits the sky at 12:30pm through 4pm Saturday and Sunday, August 14th and 15th. Admission to the show is absolutely FREE.

Of course, the 2021 Owensboro Air Show features some additional events as well.

The annual Owensboro Air Show Bridge Run 5K/10K is set for Saturday morning, the 14th. The 10K gets underway at 7:15am and the 5K begins at 7:30am.

The races precede Bridge Day, which is the community's chance to "walk and stroll the iconic Blue Bridge." The walk is open from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

Then, for the first time ever, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will host an Owensboro Air Show after party. Downtown ROMP: Air Show After Party will take place Saturday, August 14th immediately following the Air Show. For tickets and additional information, CLICK HERE!

