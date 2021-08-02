Downtown Evansville’s ‘Night on Main’ Summer Block Party Reboots the 90s
If you grew up in the 90s, playing Super Mario and eating pizza after school are probably some of your fondest memories. The next 'Night on Main' event in Downtown Evansville celebrates all things 90s! We're talking about a super cool Giant Mario Kart projection, giant yard games, your favorite arcade games, and pizza. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the EVSC Foundation.
Each of the nights will feature a downtown business and non-profit. All of the Night on Main events are for 21+. The $10 admission includes entry, activities, and live music. Drinks and food truck options will be available to purchase separately.
When:
Saturday, August 14, 2021
7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Where:
300 Block of Main with High Score Saloon
Nonprofit Organization:
A portion of the event proceeds will benefit EVSC Foundation
Tickets:
Admission is $10 per person. This is a 21+ event, so don't forget your I.D. Purchase your tickets online through Eventbrite
Don't miss the final Night on Main in September.
Saturday, September 18 at 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Join us for a night of fun with the 2000s theme, with Kevin's Backstage Bar and Grill on the 500 block of Main Street. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Children's Museum of Evansville.
Sponsorship Opportunities:
For other sponsorship opportunities please contact:
Adam Trinkel
Adam@DowntownEvansville.com
(812) 492-4536
The Downtown Economic Improvement District is building a more active and inclusive Downtown Evansville. We enhance resident, consumer, investor, worker, and visitor experiences in Downtown Evansville.