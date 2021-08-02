Downtown Evansville’s ‘Night on Main’ Summer Block Party Reboots the 90s

If you grew up in the 90s, playing Super Mario and eating pizza after school are probably some of your fondest memories. The next 'Night on Main' event in Downtown Evansville celebrates all things 90s! We're talking about a super cool Giant Mario Kart projection, giant yard games, your favorite arcade games, and pizza. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the EVSC Foundation.

Each of the nights will feature a downtown business and non-profit. All of the Night on Main events are for 21+. The $10 admission includes entry, activities, and live music. Drinks and food truck options will be available to purchase separately.

When:

Saturday, August 14, 2021

7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Where:

300 Block of Main with High Score Saloon

Nonprofit Organization:

A portion of the event proceeds will benefit EVSC Foundation

Tickets:

Admission is $10 per person. This is a 21+ event, so don't forget your I.D. Purchase your tickets online through Eventbrite

Don't miss the final Night on Main in September.

Saturday, September 18 at 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Join us for a night of fun with the 2000s theme, with Kevin's Backstage Bar and Grill on the 500 block of Main Street. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Children's Museum of Evansville.

Get our free mobile app

Sponsorship Opportunities:

For other sponsorship opportunities please contact:

Adam Trinkel

Adam@DowntownEvansville.com

(812) 492-4536

The Downtown Economic Improvement District is building a more active and inclusive Downtown Evansville. We enhance resident, consumer, investor, worker, and visitor experiences in Downtown Evansville.

A.T. NOM

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.

The Definitive Evansville Area Food Truck Guide We are very lucky to have such a wide variety of food trucks serving the Evansville area. This list contains the majority of the food trucks and their menus.