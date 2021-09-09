Downtown Evansville’s Final ‘Night on Main’ Block Party Celebrates the 2000s

Depending on how your summer has been, you might be sad to see it end, or ready for fall. The end of summer also means the final Downtown Evansville 'Night on Main' event is coming up Saturday, September 18. 2021 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM in the 500 block of Main Street.

We've been celebrating the decades, starting with the 80s, then the 90s, and now we are up to the 2000s. Every 'Night on Main' has also served as a give-back to a local charity. A portion of your $10 admission has gone back to the Vanderburgh Humane Society, Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation' Foundation, and the final event will benefit the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe).

How do you celebrate the 2000s? Well, you have to have live music from Andy Brasher and McFly, Lashbrooke's Barbecue, La Plaza Food Truck, outdoor yard games, and drinks at Kevin's Backstage Bar and Grill. *Food trucks and drinks not included with admission.

A.T. NOM

Saturday, September 18 at 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Join us for a night of fun with the 2000s theme, with Kevin's Backstage Bar and Grill on the 500 block of Main Street. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe).

Downtown Evansville Events Sponsorship Opportunities:

For other sponsorship opportunities please contact:

Adam Trinkel

Adam@DowntownEvansville.com

(812) 492-4536

The Downtown Economic Improvement District is building a more active and inclusive Downtown Evansville. We enhance resident, consumer, investor, worker, and visitor experiences in Downtown Evansville.

