The Ultimate Pigeon Forge Glamping Experience Is Inside These Yurts

Why stay in a traditional hotel or cabin whenever you visit Pigeon Forge when you can stay somewhere unique like these yurts?

We have highlighted several places to stay in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge area of the Smoky Mountains in the past. From cabins with indoor pools to treehouses high in the mountains, there are so many options for you when planning a visit. However, a friend of mine recently shared a post on Facebook about new yurts that you can rent in Pigeon Forge that take glamping to the next level.

Now, some people might not know what a yurt is exactly. I'd like to call it a glamorous tent, but they are much more than that. Yurts are basically giant, portable, circular tents that could be as luxurious or as simple as you want them to be. In the case of these Pigeon Forge yurts, they look like giant tents on the outside and a beautiful home on the inside. It's glamping at its finest. I recently had my first glamping experience and loved it. However, I think staying in one of these Pigeon Forge yurts would be the ultimate glamping experience that anyone and everyone would love.

MySmokyRentals

MySmokyRentals hosts many rentals in the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area. They have several cabins, condos, but more importantly, yurts. There are six Yurts at Timber Oaks available to rent for your next Smoky Mountain experience.

These yurts have everything you need, including AC. All six yurts have full-sized kitchens, living rooms, one-bedroom (with King beds), a loft (sleeps 4) with a stargazing roof, a full bathroom with a walk-in tile shower, a large wrap-around deck with a hot tub and grill, TVs, games, and a beautiful mountain view.

The Yurts at Timber Oaks are a perfect rental for families or couple's vacations. You can find out more information on the yurts and other rentals by visiting MySmokyRentals. Take a peek inside some of these yurts in the gallery below!

