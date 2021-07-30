Southern Indiana’s Starve Hollow Campground Is Beautiful, Peaceful and Full of Fish

Even though school is about to start, that doesn't mean camping season is over. For some, late summer and fall are the best times to go camping.

We bought our camper in October of 2020. Now, you would think that was a little late in the year to enjoy it and that we might have to wait until spring to enjoy our awesome purchase. But, that isn't the case at all. we went camping four times before we had to call it quits for the year. The fall, for me and my hot flashes, is the best time to camp.

Throughout the year I joined Facebook groups and looked for good places to camp. Being new to camping with a camper, we needed some inside help from seasoned camping veterans or people like us who went to a campground and either liked it or didn't like it at all.

I came across Kristen's glowing recommendation of Starve Hollow Campground in Starve Hollow State Recreation Area located in Vallonia, IN. After I read it and looked at her photos, I knew I had to book a stay at Starve Hollow.

According to the Indiana State Parks website,

Some of the best camping in southern Indiana can be found here with 90 electric camp sites some of which are right on the lake shore, 55 full hookup sites and multiple rent-a-camp cabins as well.

Here is some of what Kristen had to say on Facebook...

We had an amazing 5 nights at Starve Hollow (site 17)! It is our favorite campground to lounge around and fish the day away! We caught bluegill, bullhead catfish, channel catfish, largemouth bass, rock bass, crappie, and many turtles. The kids loved the beach, swimming, and playing in the sand...

We went on trails here for the first time this trip... This park is amazing for just enjoying the scenery and taking it all in. I loved our view!

We had many great neighbors over our stay and all the kids from the campground all played together very nicely.

PS This park is absolutely beautiful in the fall! Highly recommend!

Book your caping stay HERE.

