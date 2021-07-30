This Cat Will ‘Cruise’ His Way Into You Heart – VHS Pet of the Week
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Hey, I'm Cruise! I'm a two-year-old male cat. I actually came into the VHS from a hoarding situation involving a large number of other cats. I promise I'm super sweet and obviously since I've lived with A LOT of other cats, I can get along with other animals pretty well. My adoption fee is $70. Come by and meet me in the cat lounge at the VHS which is now open, again.
Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!