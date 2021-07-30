This Cat Will ‘Cruise’ His Way Into You Heart – VHS Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Hey, I'm Cruise! I'm a two-year-old male cat. I actually came into the VHS from a hoarding situation involving a large number of other cats. I promise I'm super sweet and obviously since I've lived with A LOT of other cats, I can get along with other animals pretty well. My adoption fee is $70. Come by and meet me in the cat lounge at the VHS which is now open, again.

Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

Get our free mobile app

If you have a weekday morning free, come do Mutt’s Morning Out! Or, on Saturday mornings, Cardio for Canines! (It happens rain or shine pretty much every weekend as long as have volunteers available!)

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer. We want to be open more during the week, but need the manpower, so we need people who can commit to a day each week or every other week to help run the register OR sort & price items!

Be sure to follow VHS on TikTok @vhslifesaver to see funny animal videos and behind-the-scenes details on what sheltering really looks like! The clinic behind-the-scenes TikTok is up to more than 700,000 VIEWS!

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org

Tristate Pet Quirks That Will Make You LOL

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

Handsome Ralph Reminds You To Microchip Your Pets