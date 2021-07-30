Spencer County Participating in First National Night Out August 3rd

For the first time ever, Spencer County first responders are coming together to host their own edition of the National Night Out event.

National Night Out began in Philadelphia in 1984 with the purpose being to give residents in communities across the country an opportunity to meet with first responders who help keep them safe day in and day out all year long. Over the course of last 37 years, National Night Out has expanded to cities and towns in all 50 states, as well as "U.S. territories and military bases worldwide," according to the official National Night Out website.

Like all National Night Events held each year, the Spencer County edition will feature representatives from law enforcement, fire, and medical on hand to meet face-to-face with the residents they have sworn to protect and serve. The night will also feature the vehicles each department uses in the line of duty giving visitors the opportunity to get an up-close look (maybe they'll even let you turn on the sirens, who doesn't love that?).

In addition, the night will feature free food and drinks, Air EVAC, McGruff the Crime Dog, and a dodgeball tournament between the different departments on hand.

The event will take place at AEP Honey Creek Farm at 1745 East County Road 500 North in Rockport from 5:00 until 8:00 PM.

The Evansville Police Department will also once again host their edition of National Night Out on August 3rd after being forced to cancel last year's event due to the pandemic. However, there is one major change. Instead of hosting the event at Wesselman Park, the EPD is moving it to the CK Newsome Center on Walnut Street in downtown Evansville. The move was made to allow the event to take place regardless of the weather after having storms either cut short or completely cancel previous editions of the event.

