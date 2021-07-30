Twelve Cities Coffee and Café (Shaped by Faith)

Melissa Phillips is the owner of Twelve Cities Coffee and Café that recently opened and is in the Legacy Owensboro building on Frederica St. (in the former Malco Cinema movie theatre). Melissa is a biblical counselor, Christian entrepreneur, health coach, bible teacher, photographer, artist, and pastor at Legacy Owensboro.

Transformational Coach and Owner Melissa Phillips also offers advice on Health, Essential Oils, Emotional and Spiritual Well-Being.

Twelve Cities is joining the revolution to bring people together in community not just another fast food café. Twelve Cities is the resolution in providing a place of community, coffee, sandwiches prepared daily, healthy nutritional smoothies and juice, 9.5 Alkaline water, as well as educating the public on their well being.

Menu https://twelvecitiescoffee.wordpress.com/menu/

A Message from Melissa Phillips:

I still offer Vegan and Vegetarian options but also have introduced Chicken and Burgers served in a healthier version as well. Oh and I have tons of room in our grand lobby for you and your friends to sit at our high top tables!

I DO HAVE THE SMOOTHIES AND THE GREAT ACAI addicting bowl that I previously served before in the original state. So if you are missing our loving touch with our juice and smoothies as well as conversation, come and see me. I have already had several previous customers reach out and swing by.

CONTACT US

270-302-8807

Tue - Fri: 10:00 - 4:00

Saturday: 9:00 - 3:00

Sunday: 7:30 - 1:30