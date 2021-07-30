Downtown Evansville’s ‘Night on Main’ Summer Block Parties Celebrate the Decades
I have some totally radical news to share with you...One of Downtown Evansville's signature events, Night on Main is back...You could even say it's Back to the Future. The first of three summer block parties will have an 80s theme. I can't say for sure if we will see a Delorian, but I'll bet we will see big hair and neon!
Each of the nights will feature a downtown business and non-profit. All of the Night on Main events are for 21+. The $10 admission includes entry, activities, and live music. Drinks and food truck options will be available to purchase separately.
Of course, there will be some totally radical activities planned for the night. If you are brave enough to relive your childhood, take on the giant slide. There will also be caricature drawings, a photo booth, and giant yard games like Jenga.
Adam Trinkle Talks About July 31st '80's Block Party
When:
Saturday, July 31, 2021
7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Where:
200 Block of Main with Peephole Bar & Grill
Nonprofit Organization:
A portion of the event proceeds will benefit Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Tickets:
Admission is $10 per person. This is a 21+ event, so don't forget your I.D. Purchase your tickets online through Eventbrite.
Saturday, August 14 , 2021, at 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Join us for a night of fun celebrating the 90s with High Score Saloon on the 300 block of Main Street. A portion of the event net proceeds will benefit the EVSC Foundation.
Saturday, September 18 at 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Join us for a night of fun with the 2000s theme, with Kevin's Backstage Bar and Grill on the 500 block of Main Street. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Children's Museum of Evansville.
Sponsorship Opportunities:
For other sponsorship opportunities please contact:
Adam Trinkel
Adam@DowntownEvansville.com
(812) 492-4536
The Downtown Economic Improvement District is building a more active and inclusive Downtown Evansville. We enhance resident, consumer, investor, worker, and visitor experiences in Downtown Evansville.