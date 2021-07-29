Evansville Police Warn it’s Illegal to Neglect Your pets in This Heat
It's the end of July and the heat is in full swing in the tri-state. We're no strangers to hot days, and humidity here, but tomorrow July 29th is slated to be a very hot one. On Ron Rhodes latest forecast he predicted a heat advisory to be issued for tomorrow as well as a high of 97 degrees with it feeling more like 105-110 degrees tomorrow. That's too dang hot!
Now is a good time to remind you that if you have pets, you need to make sure they have ways to stay cool in this heat. It is extremely dangerous to be exposed to the elements when it is too hot or too cold. If you have dogs or cats outside you need to make sure they have access to ways to keep cool, and plenty of fresh water. And please remember DO NOT leave your pets in parked cars during this heat, and it is illegal.
Evansville Police Department took to facebook and used the heat as a reminder that animal neglect is illegal.
Tomorrow is predicted to be the hottest day of the year; Indiana I.C. 35-46-3-0.5 defines what constitutes Neglect of an Animal;(5) "Neglect" means:(A) endangering an animal's health by failing to provide or arrange to provide the animal with food or drink, if the animal is dependent upon the person for the provision of food or drink;( restraining an animal for more than a brief period in a manner that endangers the animal's life or health by the use of a rope, chain, or tether that:(i) is less than three (3) times the length of the animal;(ii) is too heavy to permit the animal to move freely; or(iii) causes the animal to choke;(C) restraining an animal in a manner that seriously endangers the animal's life or health;(D) failing to:(i) provide reasonable care for; or(ii) seek veterinary care for;an injury or illness to a dog or cat that seriously endangers the life or health of the dog or cat; or(E) leaving a dog or cat outside and exposed to:(i) excessive heat without providing the animal with a means of shade from the heat; or(ii) excessive cold if the animal is not provided with straw or another means of protection from the cold;regardless of whether the animal is restrained or kept in a kennel.Also, leaving your animal in a hot car is against the law:Indiana Code 35-46-3-7
- Provide ample shade and water
- Don't rely on a fan as fans don't cool pets as effectively as they do people
- Make a batch of "pupsicles" which are a cool treat for pets
- Watch for signs of heatstroke
- Read more on these tips, here.
Keep your pets safe and cool in hot weather, and report it if you see a pet in danger.
