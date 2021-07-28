Lay’s New Potato Chips Taste Like Doritos, Funyuns, and Cheetos

Lay's has just released three new flavors of potato chips based on popular chip brands.

Like millions, I am a major fan of potato chips. It's truly a comfort food and the perfect late-night snack. We all have our go-to brands and flavors. For me it's Lay's Salt and Vinegar. I could eat a whole bag in one sitting. However, when it comes to chips, I'll pretty much eat any kind. Especially the unique flavors that brands release from time to time. Lay's especially, is notorious at releasing fun, and sometimes strange limited edition flavors. That trend is continuing with the release of three new flavors that I have to try.

Lay's has released three limited-edition potato chips that are based on other popular forms of chips. These new mashups of flavors will have a lot of people talking. I'm talking about Doritos, Funyons, and Cheetos in potato chip form. Why make a flavor of chips based on a current chip flavor? It's a texture thing, really. Those other chips are not actual potato chips, they are made from corn. So there's the biggest difference. Who knows, you might actually enjoy those flavors in potato chip form more than the original.

Here's what you can expect from these three new flavors of Lay's:

I'm not sure what stores will be carrying them, but currently, Target.com has all three. And they're a limited-time-only thing, so you might want to get your hands on some before they're gone for good!

