A Guy Frees A Black Bear Trapped In His Car In Gatlinburg [VIDEO]

What would you do if you walked outside to find a massive black bear sitting shotgun in your car?

Black bears have been the topic of conversation for a few weeks here in the Evansville area. One (or more) have been spotted in White County in Illinois, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Pike Counties in Indiana, and Webster County in Kentucky. People have spotted them strolling through their yards, which could be quite startling especially in this area. That's something you'd be more likely to see while visiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee. I can't tell you how many times I see friends on Facebook post pictures of them encountering a black bear on vacation there. However, one man recently got more than he bargained for when he was walking outside to his vehicle while on vacation in Gatlinburg.

Joseph Deel and his friends were having a fun time vacationing at a cabin in Gatlinburg earlier this month. That was until they noticed a couple of black bears outside. Everything was fun and games until one of the bears broke into his car and became trapped inside. Now, I know most people would say "it's the bear's car now" in this situation. However, Deel and his friends weren't about to let the car go that easily.

Of course, we live in the digital age, so when something like this happens, you can bet that it will be caught on camera. Thankfully, this was. In the video, Deel can be seen slowly trying to open the driver's side door, yelling "Go!" over and over until a large black bear emerges. Deel and his buddies continue screaming at the bear until it finally runs off.

This will be one of those stories that they will probably tell for the rest of their lives. Had it not have been caught on camera, some people might doubt that this even happened. The proof is in the pudding though. See the video for yourself below and think about how you would have reacted in this scenario.

(WARNING: This video does contain some strong language.)

(H/T- ABC 7)

