Princeton’s Jackie Young and Team USA Take Home Gold in Tokyo

Ten minutes can fly by or take forever. When you are holding your breath, it's a really long time! I was also crossing my fingers and toes while we watched the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic coverage of the Women's 3X3 teams play.

Allow me to give you a behind-the-scenes look into the studio...

Photo: Bobby G.

Thanks to our buddy Ryan O'Bryan for giving us the heads up about what channel to watch the game on. We didn't accomplish anything for the entire ten minutes. It was fun to hear Bobby's sports commentary (Sorry I don't have any of that). By the time the clock ran out, I was on the floor.

Watching the Olympics and seeing Team USA win any medals is exciting, but to see our own Jackie Young win a Gold Medal, just gives me goosebumps. Growing up in Princeton, I know what it's like to work hard in a very small town. Jackie has made a name for herself, and I think that we should paint her name in gold letters!

What is 3x3 Basketball:

It's the first team to 21 or whoever has the lead after 10 minutes. No quarters or halves. 10 minutes & that's it.

Now let's go to the viewing party in Princeton courtesy of Matt Moade.

Princeton Shows Support for Jackie Young in the Tokyo Olympic Games Mayor Wright, Common Council, and the City of Princeton are extremely proud to have Jackie Young representing the USA at the 2021 Olympics. We encourage all our citizens and businesses to "Paint the City" in red, white, and blue.