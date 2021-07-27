Sign Up to Give Blood at ‘Rewrite the Stars’ Carnival Event in Evansville

The other day I decided to get my car washed and detailed. When I got there, I was sad to hear that because of the current job market, they could only fit me in for a wash that day. I won't lie - I was bummed because my car was a wreck and I was looking forward to getting it cleaned. I didn't go off the rails or anything because even though it sucked, I went home, got out the vacuum and my trusty Monica Geller, and cleaned out my own car. It's a luxury NOT a necessity!

But unfortunately, our necessities have been hit hard in the past year too, lest we forget the great toilet paper shortage of 2020. I still have TPPTSD over that and we are still stockpiling. (Kidding, not kidding.)

One thing that is no laughing matter is the shortage of life-saving blood in the United States. According to the American Red Cross, there is a need for blood every two seconds. Every two seconds, a person's life hangs in the balance and the only thing that can save them is the generosity of a stranger. The American Red Cross has an immediate need for blood.

Being a tri-state resident for the past, oh 35+ years, I know how generous we can be. I know when it comes to stepping up and taking care of others, there is no one who does it better. And right now, the country needs you. Not the government - not the politicians - not states or cities or entities... Individuals across the US will need it.

People who today are perfectly healthy, tomorrow will need the lifesaving gift of blood.

It's kind of crazy if you think about it.

On August 4th from 9 AM to 7 PM, everyone from the tri-state is cordially invited to the REWRITE THE STARS CARNIVAL & BLOOD DRIVE at Washington Square Mall.

Medical Staffing Solutions LLC, Townsquare Media, and The American Red Cross are asking our community to step up and “rewrite the stars” by donating blood at the event. As an incentive, anyone who donates blood will be entered to win prizes like:

Holiday World Tickets

Apple Airpods

Dillard's Fragrance Basket

And More!

And to honor the women and men who step up every day to provide excellent patient care, Medical Staffing Solutions LLC is celebrating by extending an invitation to healthcare providers, their families, and the entire tri-state community to come to have some fun, win some prizes, and save some lives!

The first 50 healthcare heroes to stop by the Medical Staffing Solutions, LLC booth will receive a FREE gift and be entered to win special prizes like Apple Airpods, free tacos for a year from Salsarita's, Bluetooth speakers, a family fun day basket, and more!

You can also enjoy food trucks, face painting, music, games, the Hadi Funsters, and inflatables. And the event is FREE! Be sure to secure your spot to give blood by signing up with the American Red Cross.

We can't wait to see you out there and save some lives!

