Oreo Introduces New Protection Plan for Your Cookies

If you have ever had someone steal food from you, you know it is one of the worst feelings ever. Especially when the food that was stolen was something you could not wait to eat yourself. Probably one of the most stealable foods has to be cookies, or in this case, Oreos. Luckily, the fine folks at Oreo have devised a way for you to hide milk’s favorite cookie.

In a stroke of genius Oreo has launched what they are calling the “Oreo Thins Protection Program”. This program is designed to hide your Oreos in plain sight from would-be cookie thieves. So, what is this genius plan? Well, it is all in the wrapping.

Oreo partnered with companies like Ford, Green Giant, Hanes, and Better Homes and Garden to create packaging that makes your Oreos look like something else. So, say your kids want to raid your secret dessert stash. They will not be able to find any Oreos because the packing the cookies are in will be displaying a cookbook or even a Ford truck. See below to get a better idea.

How cool is that? Now, I must warn you that these new secret boxes are a “very” limited release. If you want to make sure that you get to eat all the Oreos that you want to, you better stock up on several boxes now. If you are able to get your hands on these and it just so happens to work, I would love to hear all about it.

