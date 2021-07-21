Bearded Man Spotted in Clouds Above Lubbock, Texas

Texas resident Amber Villarreal submitted a photo of a cloud formation in Lubbock taken on July 15th, 2021 that looks a whole heck of a lot like a man.

If you have any imagination at all, you can clearly see his nose, browline, forehead, eyes and beard. He looks a bit like a wizard to me, a merlin of sorts, stoically peering out across Texas. The next thought that came to my mind was Leonardo Davinci.

The cloud formation looks a bit like him, too. What do you see?

Amber Villarreal

Lubbock is a great place to cloud watch. Growing up here, my friends and I used to lay on the trampoline for hours, staring straight up at the sky, laughing and joking about what clouds looked like what. It's such a simple and entertaining game for kids and it seems to be something we carry into our adult lives. It's completely free to look at the clouds, and it can be rather fun.

If you've never thought about taking your children out specifically for cloud watching, maybe it's time to go! Pick a nice cloudy day that has a low chance of ran, grab a couple of blankets, and head out to the park. You might even give prizes for the most creative cloud creatures. Who needs GameStop when you have clouds? Ha.