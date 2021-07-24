Is It Weird to Have a Death Planner?

Ok, so I have a confession. Though I'm perfectly healthy and don't plan on giving up the ghost anytime soon, I keep a mental list of the music I want to be played at my memorial. In fact, I've done more than a little funeral planning. I've been clear with my husband, mom, and even daughter about my wishes to be cremated. I've even gone so far as to mentally plan out my funeral sequence of events with me being the emcee - by video of course. Listen, I'm not a control freak by nature but I just want it to be right, you know? I also want it to be fun. I love making people laugh and having a good time. I don't want my last big day to be all sad and dreary! I am going to need a jazz band and a third-line parade and a phenomenal meal and the best guest speakers to tell the funniest stories. Is anyone writing this down?

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Ever since I was little, I have been reminded on a regular basis about "the bucket folder." If my mom kicks the bucket, it contains everything I need to know to take care of all her final arrangements.

So, when I saw the book I'm Dead, Now What? on Target.com yesterday, at first I thought it was the sequel to Handbook for the Recently Deceased. But, then I realized it was actually the prequel. It's for the living. I immediately sent it to her and wasn't terribly surprised when I got the response, "I already bought it and it's already filled out." Well, ok then. Good.

So, here's the deal. Death is a part of life. And I, for one, don't want anyone to play "Free Bird" at my funeral. No offense to Lynyrd Skynyrd or anyone who wants to go out to "Free Bird." I just don't. I also don't want my family to be totally overwhelmed with figuring out what I want or for them to stress out over my finances.

So, what do you think? Is this super weird or a necessary next step in planning the "big sleep"?

