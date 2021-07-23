Grief Workshop For Children Who’ve Experienced A Loss Coming To Evansville

Alexander Funeral Home and Deaconess Hospice have created a program for children in the Evansville area who have lost a loved one.

The Good Grief Patrol is a bi-monthly workshop to help children build healthy coping skills after experiencing a devastating loss of a loved one. In a recent press release, Jillian Brinkley, Community Outreach Coordinator at Alexander Funeral Homes said:

“We are not counselors, so counseling children is not one of our goals. However, we saw a need for someplace safe where children could go to learn how to maneuver through their particular grief journeys, and that we can definitely do.”

Who Can Attend These Workshops?

The workshop is free and open to all children in the tri-state area who have experienced a loss. Children in age groups 5-9, 10-13, 14-18 are encouraged to attend these workshops. They also have materials for adults up to 24 years old for these workshops too. At least one parent or guardian must accompany the children in attendance.

What Will These Workshops Consist Of?

Each workshop will offer several activities designed to help children recognize the signs of grief, and assist them in beginning to work their way through it. "Doing these activities in a group setting will show children

When and Where Will These Workshops Be?

The first workshop will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, 10:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the VFW #1114 on N. Wabash Avenue in Evansville.

Those who are interested must RSVP by Monday, July 26. To RSVP, or for more information, please call Jill Brinkley at 812-423-4477 or Tina Hale at 812-450-7037. For more information regarding this program, you can visit The Good Grief Patrol Facebook Page.

I believe that this is a wonderful program that parents should encourage their children to attend if they've experienced a traumatic loss. When I was sixteen, I lost two close friends a month apart and I was devastated. I became a different person. Having a program like this available to me at that time would have gone such a long way. The Good Grief Patrol program will be so much help for children and teens who feel lost or alone after losing someone close to them.

