Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, & 98 Degrees Members Coming to Friday After 5 in Owensboro

Raise your hand if you were a fan of 90s Boy Bands? If you've got a hand in the air get totally excited because some of your favorites are coming to the riverfront here in Owensboro.

TOTALLY FREAKING OUT

Angel here and I am completely fangirling over the news I am about to share with you all. In the late 90s, I was a boy loving high school girl and all about boy bands. I loved them all I don't think I truly had a favorite. I actually went to see several of them a few years ago in Nashville and it was AWESOME. This morning I received news that Battle of the 90s Boy Bands or "ATCK" is coming to Friday After 5 on September 3 and the concert is FREE.

I had the opportunity to talk with Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees this morning to talk about the concert:

ATCK

I know you're probably asking yourself what is ATCK? It means "All The Cool Kids" and that is exactly who AJ McClean of the Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, and Chris Blue winner of The Voice season 12 make up when they hit the stage. The guys have come together and will be singing their top hits, a few remixes, and even an original or two to say BYE-BYE-BYE to season 25 of Friday After 5. What an exciting night for Owensboro!

FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHT

The very best part about the guys coming to perform in Owensboro is the winner of WBKR's Friday Night Fight will open for ATCK. They will step out on the Ruoff Party stage at 8 p.m. and ATCK will perform at 9:15. It will be a night of incredible music.

BOY BAND FANS

If you are totally beside yourself right now and thinking "how can I meet these guys?" Guess what?! You can purchase Meet & Greet opportunities for a one-on-one opportunity for photos with your favorite boy band.

