According to its website, "Bachelor's Grove Cemetery is well known as one of the most haunted places in Chicagoland. This small desecrated graveyard has more unexplained paranormal activities than any other cemetery worldwide."

Here are some of the well-known incidents and locations that give the northern Illinois cemetery its haunted reputation:

They mention the "Madonna of Bachelor's Grove," and an incident of which the ghost in all her glory was photographed. See for yourself.

Still not sold? Well, another website devoted to Bachelor's Grove Cemetery has been keeping a detailed list of the activity that has occurred over the years including the infamous Madonna also known as Mrs. Rogers.

There are rumors of blue lights, red lights, disappearing homes(!?!?!) a phantom dog, and the terrifying tale of The Hooked Maniac.

The real question though, how is this the first time I've heard of Bachelor's Grove Cemetery?

Demon dogs and maniac ghosts with shotguns chasing you off the premises is more than enough for me to give Bachelor's Grove the title of Most Haunted Place in Illinois for sure.

If you want to check out Bachelor's Grove Cemetery for yourself, it's located at 5900 Midlothian Turnpike in the Chicago suburb of Midlothian.