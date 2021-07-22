National Night Out is an event that first got its start in 1984 in Philadelphia as way to let the residents get to know their community's first responders. The first event had participants in 23 states and over 400 individual communities. There were 2.5 million people that took part in the event that first year. Over the decades, National Night Out has grown and now includes 38 million participants from 16,000 communities across the country, including our own.

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 you can join area First Responders from the Evansville Police Department as well as the Vanderburgh Sheriff's Office, Evansville Fire Department, and local paramedics and EMTs. It is completely free to attend the event and you and your family will have the opportunity to get to know these local heroes and you can even check out some of the vehicles that they use in the field.

In previous years, National Night Out has taken place at Wesselmans Woods in Evansville but for 2021 there has been a change in venue. You will be able to join your friends and neighbors - and First Responders - at the C.K. Newsome Center located at 100 E. Walnut Street in downtown Evansville. This change in venue will offer the event a bit more flexibility in the event of inclement weather.

Evansville is just one of 54 cities across Indiana to participate in the National Night Out. Again, there is no charge to attend the National Night Out and this is a wonderful opportunity to meet your neighbors and our local, area First Responders.

