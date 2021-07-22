Indiana HGTV Star Gets Even with Front Porch Package Stealers

Everyone loves to order online and have whatever they want to be delivered right to their door. What we do not love is when a**holes think that it is an open invitation to take our stuff. More and more you see people posting that their most recent Amazon package was stolen right off of their front porch. Well, wouldn’t it be nice to have a little fun at the expense of those who keep stealing your stuff? HGTV star, Mina Starsiak Hawk thought so.

If you don’t recognize that name, Mina is the current host of HGTV’s “Good Bones”. She is also a fellow Hoosier who lives around Indianapolis. Mina has fallen victim to those dreaded porch pirates that have been scowling around many neighborhoods lately and has decided to do something about it. You mess with Mina and she is going to mess with you.

So, to get back at her package stealers, Mina placed different packages on her front porch in plain sight. Packages made specifically for her porch thieves. Inside there was not some new blender or shampoo to steal but rather a few harmless pranks. One box was filled with a glitter bomb and another housed a prank mouse. What’s funny about this is that Mina was able to witness people stealing her joke boxes via her home security camera. I would have loved every minute of that.

If you are someone who is having trouble with people stealing packages off your front porch, I would suggest doing something like this. It may ward off the evil porch pirates and, if you have a camera on your porch, it may even be a good source of entertainment.

Source: WTHR.com

