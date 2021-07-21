Taco Bell Facing Shortages on…Pretty Much Everything!

If you're planning on making a Taco Bell run in the near future, you might not get what you were hoping for.

I'm not going to lie, Taco Bell is my favorite fast-food restaurant. I could eat it all of the time. There are so many menu items at Taco Bell that I love. Sometimes I have to flip a coin just to decide what exactly I want because everything looks good. However, some items on Taco Bell's menu are hard to come by nowadays thanks to the pandemic.

At the top of Taco Bell's website, you will find a disclaimer that reads:

Sorry if we can't feed your current crave. Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items.

According to Fox 59, some customers on social media and Reddit have not been able to order certain menu items because the restaurant was out of chicken, beef, tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, and even taco sauces.

So how long will this supply shortage last? That's a good question. A question that no one really has the answer to...yet. According to a report by Fox 59, Taco Bell released a statement to CBS MoneyWatch regarding the shortage.

Due to national transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry, we may temporarily be out of some items. Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans’ current Taco Bell cravings again soon.

Talk about a bummer! This pandemic just keeps rearing its ugly head up all of the time. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been many shortages in the supply and demand chain. It started with toilet paper, then there was meat, ketchup, and soft drink shortages. Taco Bell is far from the only fast-food chain that is facing shortages as a result of the pandemic. There are several fast-food chains facing supply shortages like KFC, Subway, Wendy's, and Starbucks, to name a few.

(H/T- Fox 59)

