What’s it Like to Go Whitewater River Rafting at Cumberland Falls in Kentucky?
Last year was kind of a turning point for our family and I have to say - not every part of it was terrible for us. For one, I got to work at home for an entire year and I LOVED it! I'm working at home right now, soaking it all in! Second, we decided to spend our vacation time a little closer to home. Our family bought a camper and I started researching some adventurous staycation ideas.
One of the places we camped was at Prizer Point KOA at Lake Barkley. It was like a summer camp for families! And, only a couple of weeks later, we booked a trip to go white water rafting in Corbin, KY on the Cumberland River.
My mom went on this trip several years ago with my bonus daughter. She always talked about what a great time they had so when my youngest daughter was old enough, I went online and booked our trip.
White Water Rafting at Cumberland Falls in Kentucky
We went through a company called Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort, located in Corbin, KY. It was a little bit of a haul getting over there - it took us about four hours from Evansville. The white water rafting trip leaves at nine in the morning, so we booked a room at the Hampton Inn in Corbin because trying to drive the four hours before the adventure and four more hours after the adventure didn't sound like much fun.
Sheltowee offers various different adventures such as duckie trips, boat rides, tubing, riverboat cruises, zip-lining, hiking, geocaching, and climbing. They also offer camping and lodging at the resort. It's a family-owned and operated business and everyone seems to wear several hats.
Here are some photos from our trip and also from some other places I found. I was really hoping to capture all the amazing adventure but my phone was in one of those water cases and it was kind of hard to hold it while white water rafting! But thankfully Kentucky Farm Bureau came through with some really nice footage of the tour!