Last year was kind of a turning point for our family and I have to say - not every part of it was terrible for us. For one, I got to work at home for an entire year and I LOVED it! I'm working at home right now, soaking it all in! Second, we decided to spend our vacation time a little closer to home. Our family bought a camper and I started researching some adventurous staycation ideas.

One of the places we camped was at Prizer Point KOA at Lake Barkley. It was like a summer camp for families! And, only a couple of weeks later, we booked a trip to go white water rafting in Corbin, KY on the Cumberland River.

My mom went on this trip several years ago with my bonus daughter. She always talked about what a great time they had so when my youngest daughter was old enough, I went online and booked our trip.

White Water Rafting at Cumberland Falls in Kentucky This summer, we decided to go on our first real family adventure - white water rafting. There is a white water rafting tour about four hours from the tri-state at Cumberland Falls. Run by Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort , the tour lasts about six hours. It includes an up-close meet and greet with the falls, plenty of swimming, rock jumping, a riverboat ride, and lunch! Check out photos from our adventure.

We went through a company called Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort, located in Corbin, KY. It was a little bit of a haul getting over there - it took us about four hours from Evansville. The white water rafting trip leaves at nine in the morning, so we booked a room at the Hampton Inn in Corbin because trying to drive the four hours before the adventure and four more hours after the adventure didn't sound like much fun.

Sheltowee offers various different adventures such as duckie trips, boat rides, tubing, riverboat cruises, zip-lining, hiking, geocaching, and climbing. They also offer camping and lodging at the resort. It's a family-owned and operated business and everyone seems to wear several hats.

Get our free mobile app

Here are some photos from our trip and also from some other places I found. I was really hoping to capture all the amazing adventure but my phone was in one of those water cases and it was kind of hard to hold it while white water rafting! But thankfully Kentucky Farm Bureau came through with some really nice footage of the tour!

White Water Rafting at Cumberland Falls in Kentucky This summer, we decided to go on our first real family adventure - white water rafting. There is a white water rafting tour about four hours from the tri-state at Cumberland Falls. Run by Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort , the tour lasts about six hours. It includes an up-close meet and greet with the falls, plenty of swimming, rock jumping, a riverboat ride, and lunch! Check out photos from our adventure.

Prizer Point KOA at KY Lake is Like Summer Camp for Families This past weekend, we went to Prizer Point KOA on KY Lake. We had a blast camping and there was a lot to do at the campground! Here's what to expect if you decide to book a stay.

The Rustic Spur Entertainment Complex/Sports Bar Imagine a one-stop entertainment venue when you and your friends are making weekend plans! The Rustic Spur in Muhlenburg is going to be just that for visitors.

Falls of the Rough Kentucky Home to Newly Restored Retro Roadside Motel Falls of the Rough-in Kentucky or Rough River as most people know it is home to a newly remodeled retro roadside motel and we got a look around.

SEE INSIDE: Nashville Church Converted Into Unique Hotel Nashville has been on a never-ending journey to make itself more attractive to tourists for as long as any of us can remember. And East Nashville has fast become a boutique destination for travelers. So a beautiful and luxurious boutique hotel fits in perfectly.