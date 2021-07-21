Boonville Family Hosting Dino Day for Young Boy Battling Cancer

There are so many things the Tri-State does well. The one thing I think we're best at above all else is rallying around one of our own when they need help. That's exactly what the family of Ace Turner is hoping for this weekend.

As many of us in the Tri-State know all too well, cancer doesn't discriminate. It doesn't care about the color of your skin, your gender, or your age, as is the case with Ace, a young Boonville boy diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year.

We also know, whether we've been directly impacted by cancer or not, the cost of treatment isn't cheap and it doesn't take long for the medical bills to pile up and become overwhelming. Since his diagnosis, Ace has endured IVs, transfusions, chemo treatments, and many days and nights in Riley’s Hospital in Indianapolis. All of which cost thousands upon thousands of dollars. A price any parent would and will pay to help their child get better.

According to his aunt, Haley Hale, Ace, like so many boys his age, is a fun-loving, professional wrestling-watching, dinosaur-obsessed kid. Along with the help of family members and friends, Haley has organized a "Dino Day at the Park" to help raise money for Ace's family.

The event will take place this Sunday, July 25th, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Boonville City Lake on East Moore Street. The day will feature multiple events including a "Triassic Toss" cornhole tournament, towering Jurassic Jenga sets, snow cones from the Sugar Shack, and an appearance from Beaux the T-Rex.

The entry fee for the cornhole tournament is $20 in advance or $30 the day of the event. That fee will include a complimentary lunch as well. Lunch will also be provided for non-cornhole players for $5 per person with cookies available also available for $1 each. Plus, Sugar Shack will be donating 25% of all sales during the event to Ace's family.

All proceeds from the event will be turned over to Ace's family to help cover his medical expenses. If you're interested in participating in the cornhole tournament, contact Haley at 812-455-3029 or send them a message through their Facebook event page for more information.

