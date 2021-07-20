Saltine Crackers and Butter Are Hot New Food Trend – Really?

When I do my research for Food News, I will come across stories involving candy, fast food, ice cream, cereal, soft drinks, donuts, and the list goes on and on. Sometimes the news involves a restaurant chain or local restaurant news, but it never, and I mean never involves saltine crackers. But, here we are. Saltines crackers are trending and saltine crackers with butter are HOT.

I find this strange on a couple of different levels. First, there is nothing new about saltine crackers and butter. I can remember my Grandma B. putting butter on her saltines and my mom doing it too. They used it like you would a piece of bread or a dinner roll. I remember thinking it was weird and discussing because I didn't even like crackers because I thought they looked burnt with the brown places on them. Keep in mind, I wouldn't eat their crust on a piece of bread for the same reason. But, once I grew out of that crazy food phase, I began eating saltine crackers and butter too. I love to eat it now. The older I get the more delicious it gets. Sometimes, I will just eat saltine crackers and butter for a snack. No dinner is required.

The other reason I find this crazy is that I have always joked about needing saltines crackers when I feel sick. You've heard me on the air. Whenever we talk abt something gross, I will need a cracker to calm my stomach. I learned THAT as a child too. My mom would always have me nibble on saltines crackers and sip on Sprite when my stomach was upset, which was all the time. I was a very nervous child with constant stomach aches.

It seems like some of the world's top chefs have just discovered saltine crackers and how good they taste with butter. They are spreading butter on the crackers, then adding seasoning, like it's a newfound delicacy. When in actuality, it's something that has been around forever. I guess, if your grandma didn't eat saltine crackers this way, to you it IS new.

While setting up the photo with the crackers and butter, at the top of the page, I couldn't;t help myself but eat a few myself. So, good. I haven't eaten these for a long time. whether you used to eat them this way, or it's brand new, grab yourself some REAL butter, some saltine crackers, and a knife. You'll be glad you did.

