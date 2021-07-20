Fall Festival Amateur Hour Tryout Dates

Amateur Hour is your time to shine and show off your skills at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

I think it goes without saying, but 2020 was a terrible year for several reasons. We missed out on so much that we honestly took for granted, like being able to go to events like the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. As you know, the pandemic forced the Nut Club to cancel the event in 2020. You don't know how much you miss something like that until it's canceled. Thankfully, that won't be the case in 2021.

The West Side Nut Club officially announced the return of the Fall Festival last week. The 2021 (and 100th) West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is scheduled to run Monday, October 4th through Saturday, October 9th on Franklin Street.

In case you forgot (over the past year), there's a lot for you to see and do at the Fall Festival. Things like endless food options, rides, carnival games, and half-pot drawing, are some of the big highlights of the annual festival. However, there's much, much more going on that week too, including Ameture Hour.

Amateur Hour is a nightly event that showcases a variety of talented young people from the Tri-State area at the Fall Festival. Prize money and trophies are awarded to the winners of each division, plus you get to show off your skills in front of a lot of people. Kids of preschool age through adults up to 24 years old are invited to enter the Amateur Hour competition to share their talents with the Tri-State.

If you or someone you know might be interested in performing in Amature Hour, tryouts will be held on August 25th at 5:30 p.m. and August 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Mater Dei High School In Evansville. For more information visit http://nutclubfallfestival.com.

