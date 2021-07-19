Princeton, Indiana's Jackie Young will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

WNBA Star, and former Princeton Tiger, Jackie Young, has been added to the U.S. Olympic 3x3 Women’s Basketball Team for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Jackie joins the team after Katie Lou Samuelson was announced as unable to compete in the Olympic Games.

According to the USA Olympic Basketball website, this is the first year for 3x3 basketball in the Olympic Games. The 3x3 Women's Basketball games will feature eight women’s teams competing at Aomi Urban Sports Park from July 24-28. The preliminary round will be played from July 24-27. The quarterfinals will be on July 27, and the semifinals and finals are set for July 28.

Young will be joining fellow WNBA players Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, and Kelsey Plum on the 2021 3x3 Women's Olympic Basketball Team. Together, they will compete for the coveted Olympic Gold Medal against teams from China, Mongolia, Romania, Russia, France, Japan, and Italy.

If there were ever a year for folks in the Evansville area to watch the Summer Olympic Games, this is the year. Jackie Young is now the third athlete from the Evansville area to compete in the 2021 Olympic Games. She will join Evansville's Olympic Swimmer, Lilly King, and Paralympic Swimmer, Mikaela Jenkins in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games.

Congratulations and good luck to our three Tri-Staters who will be competing in the Olympic Games. We can't wait for you to bring home the gold!

(H/T- USA Olympic Basketball)

