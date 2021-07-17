Investigators Lived in Rhode Island’s ‘Conjuring’ Home for Two Weeks and Filmed Everything

Harrisville, Rhode Island became one of the scariest places in America thanks to the release of the 2013 film The Conjuring, as it brought the story of a tortured family living in a haunted home to life again. It gave birth to a horror franchise detailing the cases of famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, but the actual Rhode Island farmhouse never figured into the subsequent films.

Now, the story of this house from hell continues with a new set of investigators and new sinister moments that will leave you with nightmares.

The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home will give viewers the real story that inspired The Conjuring film. Decider explains how the movie is a “creepy doc (that) follows a group of fearless filmmakers who risk everything to explore the house whose story gave us The Conjuring franchise. The documentary crew spends two weeks in the house and documents absolutely everything."

The epicenter of this thriller is the farmhouse that hides amongst the trees in Harrisville, Rhode Island. In the 1970s, the Perron family moved in, and the five daughters began noticing strange occurrences soon after. For the next 10 years, the Perron family endured intense hauntings, from seeing apparitions that smelled of rotting flesh to beds rising off of the floor and items being moved around. Carolyn Perron, the mother, did some research on the home and discovered that the home belonged to the same family for eight generations, with many of them dying under mysterious and horrible circumstances. It appears many of those family members never moved out.

While The Conjuring offered a theatrical take on the sinister history of this Harrisville home, The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home will offer a raw, unfiltered point of view of what really goes on inside the four walls of the farmhouse in Harrisville.

The Sleepless Unrest premieres in theaters and VOD Friday, July 16.

