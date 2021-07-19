Evansville's historic Victory Theatre is celebrating its 100th Birthday. It opened its doors for the very first time on July 16, 1921. September 9th - 11th the historic theatre will play host to the Victory International Film Festival.

The film festival will begin on Thursday, September 9th complete with a Red Carpet Even and a screening event featuring a selection of films. For three days, the Victory International Film Festival will highlight a combination of feature films, shorts, animated films, documentaries and even student films from all around the globe. More than 80 films will be shown with screenings taking place at multiple downtown Evansville locations on Friday, September 10th, and Saturday, September 11th.

Not only will there be film screenings but also panels and workshops taking place over the weekend. And of course, the international festival wouldn't be complete without the nightly after parties. An awards ceremony will be held as well.

The film festival will conclude with an awards ceremony including awards for merit in several categories and the Audience Award. $3,500.00 in prize money will be awarded. Each person in attendance will be able to vote for the Audience award which includes a $1000.00 prize plus trophy.

Tickets for the Victory International Film Festival are $15 for opening night on Thursday, September 9th. Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th are $10 for single day tickets or you can purchase a 3-Day VIP pass for just $25 and you can purchase them in advance by visiting VictoryIFF.com. All of the proceeds from the weekend go to support Friends of Victory as they work to bring a new marquee for the historic Victory Theatre - a sort of 100th birthday gift, if you will. The festival has already raised and donated $5,000 towards the cost of the new marquee.

Ahead of the festival in September, an Announcement Part is planned at Haynie's Corner Brewing Company for August 15th, where the selected films will be announced.

