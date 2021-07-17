Watch a Weird UFO Recently Spotted over Springfield, Illinois

In case you haven't noticed, there have been a recent uptick of UFO sightings. A recent one just happened over Springfield, Illinois and it is a strange one with no easy explanation.

Here's the description from the witness that was provided in the description of the YouTube share:

Witness (Mufon) says: "I'm no expert or trained pilot or observer so I'm not sure what it is but I've never seen a plane do this and I heard no sound for it to be a helicopter I've uploaded video and photos with what could also be orbs in both."

I will admit that I tend to be a big-time skeptic for UFO reports. I've had many friends who have seen the string of lights thinking they're UFO's when they're really just Starlink satellites. However, this object made no sound and didn't appear to move like you would imagine an airplane or helicopter would. The lights it seems to be emitting also seem a bit bright for a helicopter.

One comment on YouTube noted that the blinking is consistent with what you would see from a plane. Agreed. Another mentioned that it appeared to be scanning the terrain for something. That makes me wonder if it's a police chopper or small plane. This is Springfield after all, so you have to allow for that possibility.

What do you think? Extraterrestrial vehicle or something more down to Earth? The truth is out there. Where are Mulder and Scully when you need them?

