As a parent, the mere thought of losing your child can turn your stomach into knots. While I can't recall the exact locations, I can still recall the sense of panic I felt in those moments when one of my kids would wander off at the store when I wasn't paying attention for a minute. Even though each of those instances usually lasted maybe 30 to 60 seconds because they were only one aisle over, those 30 to 60 seconds felt like forever. If you're a parent, you know exactly what I'm talking about. Now imagine being the family of Evansville teen, Hailey Bloebaum, whose family hasn't seen or heard from her in over three months.

According to the Evansville Police Department, 17-year-old Hailey left Harrison High School around 10:30 AM on April 7th and has not been seen or heard from by anyone since. Investigators with the EPD say they do not suspect "foul play" had a role in her disappearance, and that, "Hailey’s family just wants to make sure that she is safe."

Take a look at the photos below provided by Evansville Police on their Facebook page. If you know Hailey, or have seen her somewhere recently, contact the Department's Juvenile Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7906 so they can let the family know she's safe, and hopefully bring them some peace of mind.

Danielle Bloebaum via the Evansville Police Department

[Source: Evansville Police Department on Facebook]

