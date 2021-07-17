I come from a long line of fishermen. One of the first things my dad taught us how to do was to fish and rife a horse, but not at the same time. LOL. We recently took my granddaughter fishing for the first time and she loved it. The tradition is being carried on.

The day we took her fishing, wasn't the most ideal day. It was a little too hot and, of course, were fishing in the hottest part of the day. She didn't catch anything, a few nibbles, but no bites. If only the fish had been jumping up onto the dock like they are doing in this boat that was bow fishing in the Wabash River. Take a look at this craziness.

Why are the carp doing this? It's not something you see every day, so why?

According to slo-fish, these are the possible reasons that fish may jump out of the water like they do in the video. If you click on one of the reasons, it will take you to an article explaining the reason in more depth.

All of those reasons make perfect sense. These things make us jump around and act crazy too. But, it just looks weird and kinda freaks me out. I guess it reminds me of when I lived in Florida and there were several reports of barracudas, unexplainably, jumping into boats and whatever their sharp teeth hit, came off, including fingers and arms. Thank goodness these carp don't have teeth like a barracuda.

A very special thank you to Kyle Norman for the use of this video. Click here to view his streaming channel, TolbTown, on TwitchTV.

