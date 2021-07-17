Breast Cancer Vaccine Possibly Less Than A Decade Away

My family has been affected by breast cancer in many ways. Many of my friends and family have had breast cancer and some have lost their lives to the terrible disease. It has become a passion of mine to help, through my platform, in any way I can to help find a cure.

Both my maternal grandmother and maternal aunt were diagnosed with breast cancer and beat it. My mom an oncology nurse, before her death from ovarian cancer, worked tirelessly to educate both men and women on early detection. We had breast implant-looking things, with lumps, just sitting around that she would take with her to women's groups and church groups as part of her hands-on explanation of how breast cancer lumps feel inside your breast. We also had waterproof infographics hanging in the shower to teach us how to give ourselves self-breast exams. Even before, my relatives were diagnosed, she was on a mission to educate the public about breast cancer and save lives.

Much of my charity work, as a radio personality, has been focused on cancer, specifically breast cancer, groups, and non-profits, like Susan G. Komen. Through using my platform to spread awareness and help educate, I feel like I'm continuing my mom's legacy. A legacy of caring about your community and working to save lives, one person at a time.

With the invention of the mammogram, lives have been saved that might not have been before we could see so easily inside the breast. Now, according to BigThink.com, researchers at the Florida Mayo Clinic have developed an immunotherapy treatment that will train your immune system to not only recognize but, destroy breast cancer cells in the form of a vaccine.

Clinical trials are in the early stages but are showing amazing and positive results. If the FDA required three stages of clinical trials continues to be successful, in less than a decade, we could see a vaccine to help stop the reoccurrence of both breast and ovarian cancers. I know my mom is smiling in heaven right now.

I will keep you posted as this breakthrough in cancer research vaccines story continues to develop.

