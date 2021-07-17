Mosquito Borne Virus Causing Paralysis and Even Death Found In Illinois

The weather is warm, so warm, and we've had lots of rain. So, you know what that means, more mosquitos. With that comes an increased number of mosquito-borne illnesses, including the wretched West Nile virus.

Yes, it's reared its ugly head, again. While most of the time carry only mild symptoms of sickness, in some cases West Nile has caused paralysis and even death.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) named mosquitos the deadliest animals in the world. Mosquito-born illnesses, like West Nile, take lives every year and it usually peaks around this time of the year.

Most of the people who get the West Nile virus, don't even know they're sick. But, some will develop a fever and flu-like symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness develops that can cause inflammation of the brain. So far in 2021, the CDC has confirmed two people in Arizona and three people from Arkansas, Illinois, and Iowa have been infected with the virus from a mosquito carrying West Nile. One person has died In Arkansas.

Let this be a reminder to always protect yourself against mosquitos. The nasty bloodsuckers don't discriminate and feast at any time of day and on anybody. ALWAYS use proper insect repellent, wear long sleeves (if you can, when outdoors), and take pest control action and precautions around your home and yard to minimize mosquitoes outdoors and indoors.

As if we need to be reminded about yet another virus other than COVID-19. But, I feel it's always better to be informed when I see things like this story circulating. Stay safe.

