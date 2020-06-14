Deadly Mosquito-Borne Illness Could Spike This Summer

I wish 2020 would just stop pounding us SO hard. It’s just one thing after another. and, as much as I don't want to add anything to your plate, I feel this is worth noting. Health officials are saying that as the weather gets warmer, we could see a spike in cases and deaths of this deadly mosquito-borne disease.

The disease is rare, but 30% of the time it is deadly to those that get infected. And, iff contacted and the patient survives, most are left with neurological difficulties and disabilities. Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), is a rare disease that can cause an inflammation of the brain. Symptoms of encephalitis include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, and even coma.

How is it spread? The name sounds like it has something to do with horses but it really doesn't. The virus actually grows in birds that live in swamps or wetlands. According to the CDC, if a mosquito bites an infected bird, it can transmit the virus to mammals. (humans and horses, too)

The number of cases in the United States has dramatically spiked in the last couple of years. Experts say that the increases in cases is due to climate change and more rainfall. Unfortunately there is no vaccine to prevent EEE, you can only protect yourself from getting mosquito bites.

I did not know this, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) named mosquitos the deadliest animals in the world. According to the CDC, in 2017, malaria lead to 435,000 deaths. Also mosquito born illnesses like West Nile and others take lives every year.

When panning your summer travels know that the CDC has documented the most cases in Massachusetts has had the most cases followed by Michigan. But, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, and Tennessee closely follow.

So your best bet, along with everything else you have to worry about right now, is to always wear insect repellent when outdoors. Since mosquitos can bite at anytime, day, not just in the evening and a night, ALWAYS use proper insect repellent, try wear long-sleeves and take pest control action and precautions to minimize mosquitoes outdoors AND and indoors.

The CDC offers some additional things you can do.

Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors.

Use air conditioning, if available.

Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers. Check indoors and outdoors.



According to Yahoo Life,

Warmer temperatures as well as travel play a role in facilitating this disease. A study from the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies predicted that by 2050, climate change will expose half of the world's population to disease-spreading mosquitos.

Great more good new (insert sarcasm). Anyway, its best we stay informed. For more information on EEE and how to protect your family, click here.

