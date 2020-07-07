Five Reasons Mosquitos Might Love You More Than Other People

iStock

You know how some people just seem to get more mosquitos bites than other people do? My daughter and granddaughter get way more bites than anyone in our family. I have always said it's because they are sweeter than everyone else and the mosquitos are just more attracted to their sweetness.

But, over the holiday weekend, I got way more mosquito bites than anybody else and I knew sweetness couldn't be the reason. LOL So, what is?

Always protect yourself from mosquitos, when you are outdoors, by wearing insect repellent.

Their bites aren’t just annoying and itchy, they can also make you very sick.

