A picture of this building in Belvedere, Illinois, was shared in a Facebook group a few days ago and, based on the comments, there was uncertainty as to what the building is (was?). The building still standing and may even be occupied.

WHERE IS THIS BUILDING LOCATED?

The building stands at the 300 block of West Pleasant Street in Belvidere. What exactly was the building originally intended for?

Many of the comments on a photo similar to the one above say there has always been an apartment on the upper level. The lower level though is the mystery. Some people think, based on the look, the narrow end of the lower level may have been a bar at one point.

Google Street View

I feel better knowing I'm not the only person looking at the building from that direction and thinking, "I wonder if people were slinging drinks in there?"

I asked a few current and former Belvidere residents if they knew the building's history and they all confirmed there is indeed an apartment upstairs. However, they were not able to confirm if there was a bar or any sort of business inside the lower level.

A SIDE VIEW

The view below is interesting because of the set of double doors. Obviously, the set on the far right appears to only have access to whatever is inside through the door on the right. The set of doors on the left appear to be unobstructed.

Google Street View

If you have information about this building let us know but don't go knocking and don't be snooping. You know... the whole privacy and trespassing thing.

HOW ABOUT THIS WEIRD MYSTERY?

