Tri-State Teen Selling Corn to Pay for College

Oh, the joy of figuring out how to pay for college. I am still paying off my college debt and let me tell you that it’s just so much fun… Anyway, there are a lot of different ways students can try to relieve some of the stress that comes with paying for college by getting ahead of the game a bit. You could take out loans, you could work part-time, or you could do what one Tri-State teen is doing and sell a hot commodity like farm-fresh corn.

Kamden Roberts will be heading off to Murray State in the fall and is, of course, trying to figure out how he is going to pay for the next four years. Lucky for him, he has a pretty ingenious solution. Over the next few years, Kamden plans to sell corn from his parent’s farm at his local farmers market.

He made a deal with his dad that if his dad planted the corn Kamden could take care of the rest. That means he has to pick the corn himself, load all of it onto his truck, and then be the one who sits out at the farmer's market selling the product. Doesn’t sound like too bad of a deal if you don’t mind spending a few hours in the field hauling corn around.

As someone who grew up on a farm, I think this is a great idea. I mean people love sweet corn in the summer and if you can get it to them right out of the field then I think Kamden is going to have no problem tackling that moment they call college tuition.

