Ford Expands Recall of Explorers for Rear Suspension Issue After Reports of Injuries to Drivers

Ford Motor Manufacturing has added over 300,000 of their popular Explorers to a recall originally issued in 2020 due to an issue with the rear suspension that could impact the driver's ability to steer.

The original recall was released in early November last year and applied to "approximately 350,000" 2013 - 2017 Explorers sold in the United States and Canada produced at the company's Chicago manufacturing plant between September 4th, 2012 and January 25th, 2017.

The latest recall brings that number to 676,152 and expands the manufacturing dates to September 30th, 2017, adding an additional eight months.

What's the Problem?

The issue revolves around a potential defect with the vehicle's rear suspension toe link. In the updated recall issued on Friday, Ford says "a seized cross-axis ball joint" could cause the link to fracture leading to a clunking noise, "unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel" which would result in steering control being "significantly" diminished.

Ford does note in the expanded recall that they are "aware of six allegations of injury related to this condition in North America."

Owners will be notified beginning the week of August 23rd and will be instructed to take their vehicle to a certified Ford dealer to have the part replaced.

Additional Recalls

The company also announced a recall of 34,939 2020 - 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks with a 6.7-liter engine and single rear wheel axle "for a rear axle housing spring seat interface weld issue." The affected vehicles were manufactured at the company's Kentucky Truck Plant between August 6th, 2020, and May 15th, 2021.

In this case, the defect could lead to "rear driveline disconnection" which may result "in vibration and/or shaking while driving at highway speeds, and/or shuddering upon acceleration." It could also lead to "loss of motive power while driving or loss of transmission park function if the parking brake is not applied."

Notifications for this recall will go to owners beginning August 16th. Like the Explorer recall, owners will be instructed to take their vehicle to a dealer who will inspect it to determine if the axle housing needs to be replaced. If so, they will replace it with a new one.

Finally, the company is also recalling 40,995 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines due to a potentially improperly secured battery cable wire harness that could result in a short circuit and potential fire.

Owners of these vehicles will be notified beginning July 30th.

[Source: Ford Motor Company]

