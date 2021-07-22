Boonville Organization Provides Free School Supplies for Warrick County Students

Like it or not, summertime is starting to wind down. Before too long, kiddos will be heading back to school - that means families will be loading up on school supplies. Purchasing everything a student needs for a new school year is not cheap - it's quite expensive actually. Unfortunately, many families cannot afford all of the recommended, or oftentimes required school supplies. The Studio Bee Community Youth Center in Boonville knows that all too well, and is doing something to help those families in need.

Studio Bee is organizing a School Supply Giveaway for Warrick County students in grades K-12. The giveaway/pickup is scheduled for the afternoon of August 6th, but here's the really important information - YOU MUST REGISTER AHEAD OF TIME TO PARTICIPATE.

How Do I Register?

You need to call Studio Bee at (812) 897-5378 to sign up.

The registration deadline is 5pm on Monday, July 26, 2021, or until they reach their capacity. I wouldn't wait if I were you.

When you call, you need to leave a message with your name (say it twice) and the number of children that need supplies.

You will get a call back with a confirmation number, which you will need in order to pick up the supplies.

IMPORTANT - You are NOT registered if you do not get a confirmation number.

All supplies can be picked up on Friday, August 6th between 4:30pm-6pm at the Studio Bee Community Youth Center, located at 120 Flint Street in Boonville, IN. The pickup is gonna be grab-and-go style...you don't even have to get out of your car.

