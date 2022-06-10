While students are hopefully enjoying some time off over summer break, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is hard at work, already looking ahead to the 2022-23 school year. This month (June 2022) in particular, the EVSC is looking to hire more folks, and they are preparing young new students and their parents for the upcoming school year.

Need a Job?

Before the new school year begins, the EVSC is looking to fill job openings in food services and at their Extended Day Centers, which provide before and after school care. The EVSC will host several open interview opportunities for these positions.

Food Services

Those interested in a job in food service can stop by one of the following open interview dates taking place at the EVSC Administration Building, located at 951 Walnut Street.

Tuesday, June 14, from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 23, from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Thursday, June 30, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Food service employees work approximately 3 hours each day, Monday through Friday, with summers off. No experience is necessary.

Extended Day Centers

If you think you might like to work with the EVSC Extended Day Center, you can attend one of the following open interview dates taking place at Central Library’s Browning Room, located at 200 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Wednesday, June 22, from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28, from 10 a.m. - noon.

Positions at the Extended Day Center are part-time and start at $10.20 per hour, and include paid training, as well as employee bonuses.

Visit EVSCschools.com/employment to see all job openings or to get more information.

EVSC's "On My Way PreK" Open House

Parents of PreK students are invited to attend an open house on Wednesday, June 22nd from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at the EVSC Administration Building where they can learn more about the free, state-wide "On My Way PreK" program.

"On My Way Pre-K" is a state program that provides free early childhood education, free breakfasts, and lunches, along with free transportation to and from school for students who qualify. Parents can sign up for this program or a number of other early learning options offered by the EVSC. Early learning administrators will also be on hand to answer any questions.