The Indiana State Fair recently announced the first wave of acts that you can see during the 2022 fair on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage (yep, it's free). After seeing names like Kansas, Chaka Khan, and Carly Pearce (see the rest of the lineup HERE), I'm on the edge of my seat to find out who else in coming to Indianapolis this summer.

Well, the Indiana State Fair just released the second wave of artists, and it does NOT disappoint. Keep scrolling to find out who's coming and when you can see them.

Indiana State Fair Details

The 2022 fair runs from Friday, July 29th through Sunday, August 21st at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays during those three weeks. Along with all of the yummy food, and rides, and food, and exhibits, and food, there is a bunch of great entertainment to see. I'm talking about entertainment that people would gladly pay a bunch of money to see, except at the state fair, it's free.

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

Your paid admission into the Indiana State Fair allows you to see some really amazing musicians. The second wave of concerts, much like the first, includes a wide variety of artists, providing something for just about any type of music fan attending the fair. Let's take a look.

We The Kingdom - Sunday, July 31

We the Kingdom is a successful Contemporary Christian band, consisting of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, along with Ed's daughter Franni, his son Martin, and their good friend Andrew Bergthold. If you're looking for a toe-tapping, hand-clapping, spirit-lifting worship experience, make sure you visit the fair on July 31.

Trace Adkins - Wednesday, August 10

I find it hard to believe that there's anything I can tell you about Trace Adkins that you don't already know. He's a big, tall dude (6' 6") with a big, deep voice, and he's been a household name in country music for over 25 years. Here's a fun fact about him - something you may not have known - Trace is afraid of snakes. Considering how massive he is, I find that factoid to be a bit surprising.

Trace Adkins Getty Images for Academy of Coun loading...

KC & The Sunshine Band - Friday, August 12

Harry Wayne Casey (KC) and his Sunshine Band have been entertaining crowds for almost 50 years - with hits like "Get Down Tonight", "That's the Way (I Like It)" and "I'm Your Boogie Man." The video below, recorded earlier this year, shows that the 71-year-old front man can still put on one heck of a show.

Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair - Sunday, August 13

This year's Latino-Fest features performances by Patrulla81 and Sonora Tropicana.

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond - Sunday, August 21

For more than 35 years, fans of gospel music have loved Grammy-winning gospel musician Fred Hammond, who has been credited by his peers as being the "architect behind the creation of a phenomenon in Gospel music, Urban Praise & Worship—a genre of gospel music that did not exist prior." Enough said. Come to the fair on Augst 21st and feel the soul.

