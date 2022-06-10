Who is Emily Rose?

Emily Rose is the Lead Project Director for The Sorting Sisters, LLC which is a Home organization and decluttering business. She is also the Kids Director at Legacy Owensboro Church. Her sister-in-law Melissa along with her sister Katelyn, make the business complete. The three sisters complement one another beautifully as they each bring their unique personalities and work experience together.

How Did They Get Into This Business?

Emily never imagined she would one day own a business with her sisters, let alone help people organize and declutter their homes. As a teen ager, Emily kept her living space messy and very unorganized. Doesn't God have a great sense of humor? Emily and her sisters love helping people declutter and at the same time share their faith with their clients. Emily admits that clutter takes up a lot of mental space and interferes with our family, jobs and so many other things.

The Sorting Sisters The Sorting Sisters loading...

Tips from The Sorting Sisters on Decluttering Your Home

Emily suggests to start small when trying to declutter your home, one area at a time. Start small and have grace for yourself.

Here are three questions Emily asks her clients.

1. Can you use it?

2. Is it functional?

3. Do you love it?

Create a system and give everything a home!

But all things should be done decently and in order. 1 Corinthians 14:40

See more tips and tricks on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thesortingsisters3.