Let me introduce you to CHIBS, he is our Pet of the Week and he is ready for adoption at It Takes a Village.

CHIBS is a 75-pound Mastiff mix, who just celebrated his second birthday on June 1st. Happy belated birthday, CHIBS! That means that this big ol' boy is pretty much done growing. CHIBS' size is matched by his big personality and big smile. He is a glorious-looking pup who will definitely make a great addition to the right home.

We would love for you to meet CHIBS and see if he would be a good fit for your home and family. If you're interested in doing that, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once you're approved you can schedule a time to come meet CHIBS at It Takes a Village.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

