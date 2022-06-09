Beautiful Waterfall Views on the Kentucky River are a Paddler’s Dream!

If you're looking for scenic places to kayak, the Kentucky River definitely needs to be added to your list!

Kentucky Waterfalls

On Facebook there's a public group that I love to follow, it's called Kentucky Waterfalls, Arches, and Landscapes. I love it because there truly are a lot of scenic views in Kentucky, and they usually aren't too far from the Tri-State. I love groups like this on Facebook because they can help you find beautiful places in your own "backyard."

Through this group, I came across stunning photos from a kayaker while paddling down the Kentucky River.

Stunning Views Along the Kentucky River

Angie Shackelford recently launched her kayak and paddled down the Kentucky River, and the views were not only gorgeous, but she also got a great view of a waterfall! Along with her photos and videos on her post here's what she said about where she launched her kayak:

Palisades on the Ky River this past Saturday.We put our kayak in on the Woodford County side across from Cummins Ferry (They have a nice ramp there’s)

Kentucky River Palisades

I did a little digging into Kentucky River Palisades and found some really great info from the Kentucky Tourism website.

Paddling the Palisades is a dream and considered the quintessential blueway for paddlers and adventurers of all skill levels. The Kentucky River Palisades is a unique region that anchors a 450-million-year-old ecosystem consisting of limestone cliffs, deep gorges, springs, and an intricate cave system. Lexington limestone—composed of thin limestone and interbedded shales—covers most of this area. The Palisades region covers approximately 100 river miles through Central Kentucky along the Kentucky River.

Thank you so much Angie for sharing your gorgeous kayaking adventure with us!