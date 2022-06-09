Evansville Restaurant Leaves Brutally Honest Closed Sign on the Door

It's always such a bummer when you are craving food from a certain restaurant, but you get there only to find out they are closed. That happened to one local person, but the restaurant's closed note was hilariously honest.

Tri-State Businesses are No Strangers to Funny Signs

Quirky signs around the Tri-State aren't uncommon, but they're always pretty funny. Take for instance the sign that Hornville Tavern put out back in February in response to the wild weather we were having. However today on Evansville's east side, Cleavers was closed for the day, and the sign was brutally honest.

Local Restaurant Gets Brutally Honest

According to their website, Cleavers regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 7:00 AM to 8:30 PM and on Sundays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. So on a Thursday afternoon, they should be open for lunch, but today (June 9th) that wasn't exactly the case.

Katie Keown Carley was heading to get some lunch at Cleavers today when she happened upon a sign on the door. The sign stated that they were closed, which sometimes happens, but their reason was pretty honest!

The sign above says

We are closed today. Sorry for the inconvenience Part of our cook staff got drunk

Hey you can't say Cleavers isn't honest! This sign had Katie cracking up so she snapped a photo and shared it to Facebook where it's been shared a number of times, and the comments are a lot of laughing emojis. Katie told me she frequents Cleavers for lunch, and she has no hard feelings and will just try again tomorrow.

Thanks for the laugh Cleavers! To be honest with how serious everything seems these days and lighthearted closed sign is a breath of fresh air!

