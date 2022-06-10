Missouri Woman Awarded $5.2 Million for Getting STD in Car

You might want to sit down for this. Or, maybe you shouldn't. A Missouri woman has been awarded $5.2 million dollars from an insurance company after she apparently caught a STD from her partner's car.

The Kansas City Star reported via MSN News that a woman who has not been identified is about to get a lot richer thanks to a most unusual situation. As they tell it, she obtained a STD from her partner while in his car. He allegedly knew about his "problems" and was found responsible for her being infected with HPV (human papillomavirus).

According to the story, the man's insurance company Geico is involved and responsible for paying the woman $5.2 million dollars because the episode happened in his car. Geico was not happy with the original settlement and sent it to an arbitrator who found that they must indeed pay the woman.

Wow. Talk about distracted driving. I can't wait to see the next Geico commercial that attempts to explain this situation.

I suppose this is a teachable moment about reading the fine print of that insurance premium. You can see that I'm not making this up by checking out the original Kansas City Tribune story via MSN News.

