Don’t Touch This Kentucky Bloom, It’s Beautiful But Deadly [VIDEO]

Kentucky blooms are popping up everywhere. While you might be tempted to touch this plant because it's beautiful, don't! It's super toxic and could kill you.

POISON HEMLOCK: PRETTY BUT DEADLY

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

It isn't just in Kentucky but you can find it blooming right now right here in the bluegrass. It is just a natural thing to want to pick, smell, or touch a pretty flower or bloom when you're out and about. Poisonous Hemlock or deadly hemlock is something you want to school yourself in so you don't get yourself into trouble.

Here's why according to USDA.gov;

Poison-hemlock has white flowers that grow in small erect clusters. Each flower develops into a green, deeply ridged fruit that contains several seeds. After maturity, the fruit turns grayish brown. Poison hemlock starts growing in the early spring.

One of the craziest things about this plant even after it has died it remains toxic for up to three years after.

WHERE DOES IT GROW?

It originally started growing in Europe and other foreign countries and was brought to the United States. You can generally find it on roadsides, fields, livestock areas, and along railroads.

CAN HEMLOCK HURT ANIMALS?

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

Hemlock is poisonous to anyone or thing that ingests it. It can be fatal if eaten. Animals will usually suffer from their respiratory system is paralyzed. This actually happens very quickly within a few hours.

According to Healthline.com, these are the signs of hemlock poisoning;

HOW CAN WE IDENTIFY HEMLOCK AND PROTECT OURSELVES?

The most alarming thing about hemlock is that it looks a whole lot like a few other plants. When I first saw it I immediately thought it was baby's breath that is often used along with roses in a floral arrangement. IT IS NOT! It is from the carrot family and has been mistaken for fennel and wild carrot.